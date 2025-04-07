Netherlands’ Vogten Staal to supply Blastr Green Steel’s low-carbon steel

Norwegian decarbonized steel developer Blastr Green Steel has announced that it has reached an agreement with Europe’s leading steel service center Netherlands-based Vogten Staal for the supply of its ultra-low carbon steel, stating that both companies aim to help create a more sustainable steel industry.

With the help of the agreement, Blastr’s low-carbon steel will reach a growing number of end-users in search of more sustainable steels. Moreover, Blastr will be able to benefit from Vogten’s capabilities, including its pickling line.

Recently, Vogten invested in a second production facility, which will include three cut-to-length lines, two push-pull pickling lines, a slitting line and four shears. Once all lines are commissioned, the total production capacity of the European service center will amount to over 1 million mt per year.