Netherlands’ Vogten Staal to supply Blastr Green Steel’s low-carbon steel

Monday, 07 April 2025 14:42:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Norwegian decarbonized steel developer Blastr Green Steel has announced that it has reached an agreement with Europe’s leading steel service center Netherlands-based Vogten Staal for the supply of its ultra-low carbon steel, stating that both companies aim to help create a more sustainable steel industry.

With the help of the agreement, Blastr’s low-carbon steel will reach a growing number of end-users in search of more sustainable steels. Moreover, Blastr will be able to benefit from Vogten’s capabilities, including its pickling line.

Recently, Vogten invested in a second production facility, which will include three cut-to-length lines, two push-pull pickling lines, a slitting line and four shears. Once all lines are commissioned, the total production capacity of the European service center will amount to over 1 million mt per year.


Tags: European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization 

