NDRC: China’s scrap consumption to reach 320 million mt by 2025

Thursday, 08 July 2021 17:55:36 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) issued its Circular Economy Development Planning Report for the 2021-2025 period on July 7, stating that China’s resource productivity will rise by 20 percent by 2025 compared to 2020, while energy consumption per unit of GDP will drop by 13.5 percent during the given period.

At the same time, China’s consumption of scrap will reach 320 million mt by 2025, compared to 260 million mt in 2020.

Scrap is the main raw material of electric furnace steelmaking, by using which the steel industry will achieve sustainable development.


