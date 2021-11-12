﻿
English
NDRC: China’s daily coal production hits record high on November 10

Friday, 12 November 2021 11:48:09 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Average daily coal production in China amounted to 12.05 million mt as of November 10, hitting a historical high level, increasing by 120,000 mt compared to the previous highest level, according to China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Moreover, the coal outputs in the provinces of Shanxi, Shaanxi and Xinjiang all hit new record highs, signaling that the coal shortage in the country has eased to some extent amid China’s measures to stimulate coal production and ensure supply. The increasing supply of coal has resulted in rises in inventory levels of coal, which will lay a more solid foundation for ensuring energy supply and price stability throughout the country.


