NDRC: China to support power supply for winter, to allow more thermal coal imports

Thursday, 30 September 2021 16:14:46 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Recently, some localities in China have imposed power restrictions, triggering concerns about energy supply for winter.

A spokesman for the China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said at a press conference on Wednesday, September 29, that China will ensure energy usage for civil use. At the same time, the NDRC said China will allow more thermal coal imports and higher domestic production of the raw material to raise electricity generation rates. Moreover, the supply of coal could be guaranteed by using reserve sources and stocks in the coming winter.