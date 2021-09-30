﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

NDRC: China to support power supply for winter, to allow more thermal coal imports

Thursday, 30 September 2021 16:14:46 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Recently, some localities in China have imposed power restrictions, triggering concerns about energy supply for winter.

A spokesman for the China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said at a press conference on Wednesday, September 29, that China will ensure energy usage for civil use. At the same time, the NDRC said China will allow more thermal coal imports and higher domestic production of the raw material to raise electricity generation rates. Moreover, the supply of coal could be guaranteed by using reserve sources and stocks in the coming winter. 


Tags: China  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

29 Sep

POSCO halts HR stainless output in Jiangsu due to electricity restrictions
29 Sep

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports down 0.78 percent
28 Sep

Blast furnaces of Xuanhua Steel halt production completely
24 Sep

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 5.9 percent in January-August
16 Sep

China’s coal output rises by 4.4 percent in January-August