NDRC: China to increase support for local iron ore development
Thursday, 04 November 2021 12:12:05 (GMT+3)
|
Shanghai
Xia Nong, senior inspector in the industry department of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), during a visit to Baosteel Resources Co., Ltd to carry out inspections, said that China will continue to increase support for the development of the domestic iron ore sector and will carry out studies for the establishment of a departmental coordination mechanism, aiming to continuously improve China’s independent iron ore capacity and safeguard the safety of the steel industry chain and supply chain.