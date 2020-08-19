NDRC approves 775 kilometers of railways and pivotal projects in Greater Bay Area

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 12:23:07 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Meng Wei, news spokesman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on August 17 that China will implement 13 interurban railways and 5 pivotal projects in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area recently, with a total mileage of 775 kilometers and a planned investment of RMB 474.1 billion ($68.4 billion).

The newly approved railway construction plan will form a multi-level railway network with the high-speed railway, common-speed railway and suburban railway in the greater Bay Area.