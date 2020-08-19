﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

NDRC approves 775 kilometers of railways and pivotal projects in Greater Bay Area

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 12:23:07 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Meng Wei, news spokesman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on August 17 that China will implement 13 interurban railways and 5 pivotal projects in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area recently, with a total mileage of 775 kilometers and a planned investment of RMB 474.1 billion ($68.4 billion).

The newly approved railway construction plan will form a multi-level railway network with the high-speed railway, common-speed railway and suburban railway in the greater Bay Area.


Tags: Far East  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

19  Aug

CCMA expects excavator export in 2020 to bear downward pressure
19  Aug

China’s passenger vehicle sales to reach 24-24.5 million units in 2025
18  Aug

China Railway Corporation aims high-speed rail in cities with more than 500,000 of population
18  Aug

CISA: China’s finished steel prices to fluctuate within limited range in near future
14  Aug

China’s coal output decreases by 0.1 percent in January-July