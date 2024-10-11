 |  Login 
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 4.6 percent in late Sept

Friday, 11 October 2024 09:52:51 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In late September this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 149.5/mt ($21.1/mt) or 4.6 percent to RMB 3,390.2/mt ($479.5/mt), compared to the price in mid-September (September 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles rose by 3.4 percent, 3.9 percent, 4.4 percent, 0.1 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively, all compared to mid-September.

$1 = RMB 7.0731


