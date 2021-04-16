NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 4.6 percent in early April

Friday, 16 April 2021 14:38:30 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



In early April (April 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 217.9/mt ($33.4/mt) or 4.6 percent to RMB 4,993.3/mt ($765/mt), compared to prices in late March (March 21-31), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics. In the given period, average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles rose by 5.1 percent, 7.2 percent, 7.4 percent, 2.4 percent and 6.2 percent respectively, all compared to late March.

