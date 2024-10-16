NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 11.7 percent in early Oct

In early October this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 395.4/mt ($56/mt) or 11.7 percent to RMB 3,785.6/mt ($535/mt), compared to the price in late September (September 21-30), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles rose by 10.2 percent, 13 percent, 12.4 percent, 10.0 percent and 11.9 percent, respectively, all compared to late September.