 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > NBS: Local...

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 11.7 percent in early Oct

Wednesday, 16 October 2024 10:32:21 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In early October this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 395.4/mt ($56/mt) or 11.7 percent to RMB 3,785.6/mt ($535/mt), compared to the price in late September (September 21-30), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles rose by 10.2 percent, 13 percent, 12.4 percent, 10.0 percent and 11.9 percent, respectively, all compared to late September.


Tags: Rebar Longs China Far East 

Similar articles

Local Indian rebar prices roll back in some regions, but positive mood still persists

15 Oct | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 15, 2024 

15 Oct | Longs and Billet

Mexico's rebar consumption down 19 percent in August

15 Oct | Steel News

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices follow diverse trends

14 Oct | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices fail to rise after holiday amid lack of new stimuli from finance ministry

14 Oct | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 14, 2024 

14 Oct | Longs and Billet

Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 41, 2024

11 Oct | Longs and Billet

Asian rebar prices expected to stabilize after latest hike

11 Oct | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group keeps local rebar prices stable for mid-October

11 Oct | Longs and Billet

ArcelorMittal hikes longs prices in Europe, market does not seem ready

11 Oct | Longs and Billet