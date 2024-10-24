 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > NBS: Local...

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 2.1 percent in mid-Oct

Thursday, 24 October 2024 09:37:50 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In mid-October this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 80.2/mt ($11.3/mt) or 2.1 percent to RMB 3,705.4/mt ($520.4/mt), compared to the price in early October (October 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 2.5 percent, 2.1 percent, 1.9 percent, 1.1 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively, all compared to early October.


Tags: Rebar Longs China Far East 

Similar articles

Rebar export price increases in Brazil during the last four weeks

23 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkish mills’ longs export activity quiet, focus on local sales instead

23 Oct | Longs and Billet

UAE’s Emsteel hikes rebar price for November amid encouraging outlook

23 Oct | Longs and Billet

Import scrap prices in Pakistan down slightly in new deals

23 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Green Steel of WA orders hydrogen-based rolling mill from Danieli

23 Oct | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 23, 2024 

23 Oct | Longs and Billet

US rebar exports down 8.6 percent in August from July

22 Oct | Steel News

Local Indian rebar and billet prices lose ground amid weaker demand

22 Oct | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill reduces its rebar price

22 Oct | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 22, 2024 

22 Oct | Longs and Billet