NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities of China remain stable in October

Tuesday, 16 November 2021 11:17:06 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In October this year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities remained stable, following the stable trend recorded in September, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in October saw a year-on-year rise of 2.5 percent, 0.5 percentage points slower compared to the rise recorded in September this year. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in October was 1.0 percent, 0.4 percentage points slower compared to the year-on-year growth rate recorded in September.