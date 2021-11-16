﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities of China remain stable in October

Tuesday, 16 November 2021 11:17:06 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In October this year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities remained stable, following the stable trend recorded in September, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in October saw a year-on-year rise of 2.5 percent, 0.5 percentage points slower compared to the rise recorded in September this year. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in October was 1.0 percent, 0.4 percentage points slower compared to the year-on-year growth rate recorded in September.


Tags: China  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15 Nov

China’s FAI growth decreases to 6.1 percent in January-October
15 Nov

China’s coal output rises by 4 percent in January-October
15 Nov

NBS: China’s crude steel output switches to downtrend in January-October
11 Nov

Shandong Province cuts 28 million mt of coal capacity since 2018
10 Nov

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 1.71 percent