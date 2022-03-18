NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities of China up in Feb from Jan

Friday, 18 March 2022 14:27:07 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In February this year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities saw rises month on month, following the declining trend recorded in January, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in January saw a year-on-year rise of 0.3 percent, 0.7 percentage points slower compared to the rise recorded in January this year. In third-tier cities, second-hand house prices in February saw a year-on-year decrease of 1.3 percent, 0.6 percentage points faster than the decline seen in January.