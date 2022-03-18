﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities of China up in Feb from Jan

Friday, 18 March 2022 14:27:07 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In February this year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities saw rises month on month, following the declining trend recorded in January, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in January saw a year-on-year rise of 0.3 percent, 0.7 percentage points slower compared to the rise recorded in January this year. In third-tier cities, second-hand house prices in February saw a year-on-year decrease of 1.3 percent, 0.6 percentage points faster than the decline seen in January.


Tags: China  Far East 

Similar articles

18 Mar

China’s iron ore output up 7.5 percent in January-February
18 Mar

China’s rebar output down 13.8 percent in January-February
18 Mar

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 14.8 percent in Jan-Feb
18 Mar

Shougang’s net profit up 293.19 percent in 2021
17 Mar

Sangang Minguang’s net profit up 55.69 percent in 2021
17 Mar

CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales up three percent on March 7-13
17 Mar

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports down 1.11 percent
16 Mar

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 5.72% in early Mar, stocks up 3.61%
16 Mar

China’s real estate investments rise by 3.7 percent in Jan-Feb
16 Mar

China’s FAI up 12.2 percent in January-February