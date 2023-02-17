﻿
NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities of China up 0.2 percent in Jan

Friday, 17 February 2023 14:28:56 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In January this year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities edged up by 0.2 percent month on month, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on February 16.

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in January saw a year-on-year decline of 3.3 percent, with the declining pace 0.1 percentage point faster compared to that recorded in December last year. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in January saw a year-on-year decrease of 4.7 percent, with the decreasing pace 0.1 percentage point slower compared to December.


