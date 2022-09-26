NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities of China up 0.1% in Aug from Jul

Monday, 26 September 2022 11:21:12 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In August this year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities indicated a slight rise of 0.1 percent month on month, 0.2 percentage points slower than the increase recorded in July and up 2.8 percent year on year, 0.3 percentage points slower compared to increase rate in July, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in August saw a year-on-year decline of 2.8 percent, 0.3 percentage points faster than the declining pace recorded in July. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in August saw a year-on-year decrease of 4.2 percent, 0.3 percentage points faster than the decrease rate in July.