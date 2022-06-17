﻿
NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities of China rise slightly in May

Friday, 17 June 2022 10:40:27 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In May this year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities indicated a slight rise of 0.4 percent month on month, 0.2 percentage points faster than the increase recorded in April, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in May saw a year-on-year decline of 1.7 percent, 0.7 percentage points faster than the declining pace recorded in April. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in May saw a year-on-year decrease of 3.2 percent, 0.7 percentage points faster than the decrease in April.


