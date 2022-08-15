NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities of China rise slightly in July

Monday, 15 August 2022 12:29:07 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In July this year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities indicated a slight rise of 0.3 percent month on month, 0.2 percentage points slower than the increase recorded in June, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in July saw a year-on-year decline of 2.5 percent, 0.4 percentage points faster than the declining pace recorded in June. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in July saw a year-on-year decrease of 3.9 percent, 0.2 percentage points faster than the decrease in June.