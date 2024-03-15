﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities of China down 1% in Feb

Friday, 15 March 2024 11:10:11 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In February this year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities edged down by 0.3 percent month on month, while decreasing by 1.0 percent year on year, 0.5 percentage points higher compared to the change in January this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in February saw a year-on-year decline of 5.1 percent, with the pace of the decline 0.7 percentage point faster compared to that recorded in January. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in February saw a year-on-year decrease of 5.1 percent, with the pace of the decrease 0.6 percentage points faster compared to that recorded in January.


Tags: China Far East 

Similar articles

Local Chinese chrome ore and ferrochrome prices - week 11, 2024

15 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local pig iron prices in China - week 11, 2024

15 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local molybdenum and ferromolybdenum prices in China - week 11, 2024

15 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 11, 2024

15 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - Mar 15, 2024

15 Mar | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - March 15, 2024

15 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese domestic PPGI prices move down further

15 Mar | Flats and Slab

Local coke prices in China decline, further cuts expected

15 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

China Shenhua Energy’s coal sales up 12.7% to 77.1 million mt in Jan-Feb

15 Mar | Steel News

Shagang cuts its scrap purchase price by $7/mt on March 15

15 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials