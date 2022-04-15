﻿
NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities in China up slightly in Mar

Friday, 15 April 2022 11:22:10 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In March this year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities indicated a slight rise of 0.3 percent month on month, 0.2 percentage points slower than that recorded in February, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in March saw a year-on-year decline of 0.2 percent, shifting from a year-on-year rise of 0.3 percent in February. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in March saw a year-on-year decrease of 1.9 percent, 0.6 percentage points faster than the decrease recorded in February.


