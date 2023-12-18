NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities in China down 0.3% in Nov

Monday, 18 December 2023 10:54:38 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November this year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities edged down by 0.3 percent month on month, while rising by 0.3 percent year on year, 0.1 percentage point slower compared to the year-on-year rise recorded in October, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in November saw a year-on-year decline of 3.6 percent, 0.3 percentage points faster compared to the decrease recorded in October. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in November saw a year-on-year decrease of 3.9 percent, 0.3 percentage points faster compared to decline recorded in October.