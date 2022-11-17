﻿
NBS: New house prices in Chinese first-tier cities drop by 0.1% in Oct

Thursday, 17 November 2022 16:00:54 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In October this year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities indicated a slight decline of 0.1 percent month on month, the same as the month-on-month decline recorded in September, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in October saw a year-on-year decline of 3.2 percent, 0.2 percentage points faster than the declining pace recorded in September. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in October saw a year-on-year decrease of 4.7 percent, 0.2 percentage points faster than the decrease in September.


