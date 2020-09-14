NBS: New house prices in China indicate rises in August

Monday, 14 September 2020 16:58:24 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In August this year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities rose by 0.6 percent month on month, 0.1 percentage points higher than the growth recorded in July this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Meanwhile, in second-tier cities the month-on-month growth rate of new house prices in the given month was 1.0 percent, 0.3 percentage point faster compared to the year-on-year growth rate in July, while in third-tier cities the month-on-month growth rate of new house prices in August was 1.0 percent, 0.2 percentage points bigger than in July.

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in August saw a year-on-year rise of 2.0 percent, indicating the same growth compared to the year-on-year growth rate in July. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in August was 1.8 percent, seeing the same growth compared to the year-on-year growth rate recorded in July.

New house and second-hand house prices in second-tier cities indicated slower year-on-year growth or eyed the same growth for the sixteenth consecutive months, while in third-tier cities new and second-hand house prices indicated slower or the same year-on-year growth for the seventeenth consecutive month.

$1 = RMB 6.8361