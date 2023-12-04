﻿
English
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.7 percent in late November

Monday, 04 December 2023 10:54:03 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In late November (November 21-30) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 27.4/mt ($3.9/mt) or 0.7 percent to RMB 3,958.8/mt ($557.6/mt), compared to the price in mid-November (November 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles rose by 0.8 percent, 0.9 percent, 0.7 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, all compared to mid-November.


