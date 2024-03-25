﻿
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 5.0 percent in mid-March

Monday, 25 March 2024 11:36:11 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In mid-March (March 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 186.6/mt ($26.3/mt) or 5.0 percent to RMB 3,582.2/mt ($504.5/mt), compared to the price in early March (March 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 4.6 percent, 3.1 percent, 3.6 percent, 1.4 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, all compared to early March.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

