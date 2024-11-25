NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 3.2% in mid-November

In early November (November 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 48/mt ($7/mt) or 1.4 percent to RMB 3,482.5/mt ($484/mt), compared to the price in late October (October 21-31), as announced by Chinas National Bureau of Statistics.

In mid-November this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 112.1/mt ($15.6/mt) or 3.2 percent to RMB 3,370.4/mt ($469/mt), compared to the price in early November (November 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.