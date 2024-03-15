﻿
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 2.3 percent in early March

Friday, 15 March 2024 11:09:31 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In early March (March 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 89.7/mt ($12.6/mt) or 2.3 percent to RMB 3,768.8/mt ($531/mt), compared to the price in late February (February 21-29), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 2.7 percent, 0.9 percent, 1.4 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, all compared to late February.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

