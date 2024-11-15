 |  Login 
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.4% in early November

Friday, 15 November 2024 09:30:48 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In early November (November 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 48/mt ($7/mt) or 1.4 percent to RMB 3,482.5/mt ($484/mt), compared to the price in late October (October 21-31), as announced by Chinas National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod and seamless steel pipes declined by 0.9 percent and 1.0 percent, while the average prices of medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles increased by 0.4 percent, 1.1 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, all compared to late October.


