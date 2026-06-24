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NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.4 percent in mid-June 2026

Wednesday, 24 June 2026 09:50:24 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In mid-June (June 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by RMB 14.5/mt ($2.1/mt) or 0.4 percent to RMB 3,265.7/mt ($479/mt), compared to the price in early June (June 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), and angles declined by 0.3 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively, while the average price of seamless steel pipes remained stable, all compared to early June.

$1 = RMB 6.8195


Tags: Rebar Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

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