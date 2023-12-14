﻿
Morocco’s Sonasid obtains certification to supply green steel to new markets

Thursday, 14 December 2023 11:12:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Morocco-based long steel producer Sonasid has announced that it has obtained the Environmental Product Declaration certificate from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for the production of high value-added green steel.

The certificate will allow Sonasid to access new international markets, by providing large-scale projects with products meeting the highest environmental requirements.

The company produces green steel with 85 percent renewable energy.

Sonasid has an annual production capacity of 650,000 mt of rebar and wire rod at its Nador rolling mill.


Tags: Morocco North Africa Steelmaking 

