 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Morocco...

Morocco initiates expiry review on hot rolled sheet imports

Wednesday, 28 January 2026 16:53:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Morocco’s Ministry of Industry and Trade has announced the initiation of an expiry review of the safeguard measures on imports of hot rolled sheets following the application made by local steel producer Maghreb Steel.

The safeguard measure was initially applied from June 19, 2020, to June 18, 2023 in the form of an additional duty of 25 percent, applicable for a duration of three years. This additional duty was reduced by one percentage point per year during the application period. The measure was extended on June 19, 2023 for an additional three-year period, in the form of an additional duty of 22 percent, also subject to an annual reduction of one percentage point. Current duty stands at 20 percent. The review aims to determine whether the safeguard measure continues to be necessary to remedy or prevent serious injury or not.

Parties considering themselves concerned by the investigation have 30 days from the initiation date - i.e., no later than 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 26, 2026, to make themselves known as interested parties. Within the same 30-day period, interested parties may also submit written opinions and comments on the initiation of the investigation, independently of questionnaire responses.

The investigations excludes imports of product in question from developing countries on the WTO such as Indonesia, Phillipines, Vietnam and Mexico.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 72.08, 72.11.13, 72.11.14, 72.11.19, 72.25.30, 72.25.40, 72.26.20.00.11, 72.26.20.00.20, 72.26.20.00.51, 72.26.20.00.52, 72.26.20.00.59, 72.26.91 and 72.26.99.80.00.


Tags: HRS Flats Morocco North Africa Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Romanian flat steel spot prices rise amid EU hikes, weak local demand limits buying

23 Jan | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats spot market resumes trade after holidays, demand recovery still limited

16 Jan | Flats and Slab

Turkish flat steel spot prices still stable as demand fails to pick up

15 Jan | Flats and Slab

Romanian flat steel spot market still silent as holiday mood persists

09 Jan | Flats and Slab

Russian HRC mills continue targeting sales to MENA region while local trade remains subdued

25 Dec | Flats and Slab

Turkish flat steel spot prices hold steady, but demand softens as year-end approaches

25 Dec | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats spot prices stable while CBAM-driven upside tests meet limited demand

19 Dec | Flats and Slab

Russia starts February shipment HRC export offers, softens local flats prices

12 Dec | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats spot prices stable, but sizeable discounts reflect liquidity and demand challenges

12 Dec | Flats and Slab

US steel exports up 3.6 percent in August 2025 from July

08 Dec | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Hot Rolled Pickled Cut-To-Length Sheet
Thickness:  0.25 - 2 mm
Width:  700 - 1,300 mm
Length:  400 - 3,000 mm
YILDIZ DEMIR CELIK
View Offer
Hot Rolled Pickled Slitted Sheet
Thickness:  0.25 - 3 mm
Width:  20 mm
Length:  0 mm
YILDIZ DEMIR CELIK
View Offer
Hot Rolled Pickled Coil
Thickness:  1.2 - 5 mm
Width:  700 - 1,600 mm
Coil:   R
DD11 - DD12 - DD13 - DD14 S315MC - S355MC - S420MC S23JR -S275JR -S355JR
YILDIZ DEMIR CELIK
View Offer