Morocco initiates expiry review on hot rolled sheet imports

Morocco’s Ministry of Industry and Trade has announced the initiation of an expiry review of the safeguard measures on imports of hot rolled sheets following the application made by local steel producer Maghreb Steel.

The safeguard measure was initially applied from June 19, 2020, to June 18, 2023 in the form of an additional duty of 25 percent, applicable for a duration of three years. This additional duty was reduced by one percentage point per year during the application period. The measure was extended on June 19, 2023 for an additional three-year period, in the form of an additional duty of 22 percent, also subject to an annual reduction of one percentage point. Current duty stands at 20 percent. The review aims to determine whether the safeguard measure continues to be necessary to remedy or prevent serious injury or not.

Parties considering themselves concerned by the investigation have 30 days from the initiation date - i.e., no later than 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 26, 2026, to make themselves known as interested parties. Within the same 30-day period, interested parties may also submit written opinions and comments on the initiation of the investigation, independently of questionnaire responses.

The investigations excludes imports of product in question from developing countries on the WTO such as Indonesia, Phillipines, Vietnam and Mexico.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 72.08, 72.11.13, 72.11.14, 72.11.19, 72.25.30, 72.25.40, 72.26.20.00.11, 72.26.20.00.20, 72.26.20.00.51, 72.26.20.00.52, 72.26.20.00.59, 72.26.91 and 72.26.99.80.00.