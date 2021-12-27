Morocco extends safeguard measures on rebar and wire rod

Monday, 27 December 2021 16:49:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Morocco’s Ministry of Industry and Trade has announced the results of the investigation for the extension of safeguard measures on imports of wire rod and rebar. The ministry has decided to extend the measures for imports of rebar and wire rod until October 15, 2023.

The investigation was initiated on August 17, 2021 and closed on December 15, 2021.

According to the statement, the import quota for rebar is set at 123,938 mt for the period between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022, while it stands at 129,825 mt for the period between January 1, 2023 and October 15, 2023. Meanwhile, the import quota for wire rod remains at 146,410 mt, unchanged since 2018, as the current quota level represents 77 percent of consumption and a gradual increase of quota volume would cancel the expected effect of the measure.

The measure will not be applied to the imports of the given products from developing countries which are members of the WTO.

The products subject to the safeguard measure currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7213.91.90.00, 7214.20.90.00 and 7214.99.91.00.