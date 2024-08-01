Montenegro’s EPCG finds tenant for Zeljezara Niksic steel plant

Montenegro state-owned electric power distribution company Elektroprivreda Crne Gore (EPCG) has announced that Sweden-based 8B Capital SA was the only bidder for its tender to lease Zeljezara Niksic steel plant, adding that the company met all the conditions.

In July, EPCG opened a new tender to lease Zeljezara Niksic steel plant to preserve steel production at the plant, as SteelOrbis previously reported . 8B Capital SA has stated in its offer that the total amount of investments within one year from the signing of the lease agreement to the start of production would be €7.75 million.

The offer also includes an investment plan for the first five years of the lease, according to which it is planned to invest €36.85 million.