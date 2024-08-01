 |  Login 
Montenegro’s EPCG finds tenant for Zeljezara Niksic steel plant

Thursday, 01 August 2024 14:57:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Montenegro state-owned electric power distribution company Elektroprivreda Crne Gore (EPCG) has announced that Sweden-based 8B Capital SA was the only bidder for its tender to lease Zeljezara Niksic steel plant, adding that the company met all the conditions.

In July, EPCG opened a new tender to lease Zeljezara Niksic steel plant to preserve steel production at the plant, as SteelOrbis previously reported. 8B Capital SA has stated in its offer that the total amount of investments within one year from the signing of the lease agreement to the start of production would be €7.75 million.

The offer also includes an investment plan for the first five years of the lease, according to which it is planned to invest €36.85 million.


