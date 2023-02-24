Montenegro’s Zeljezara Niksic steel plant resumes operations

Friday, 24 February 2023 14:32:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Montenegro state-owned electric power distribution company Elektroprivreda Crne Gore (EPCG) has resumed operations at Zeljezara Niksic steel plant, according to media reports.

The plant shut down or reduced production at some units in March last year due to the market recession as a result of the pandemic, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

EPCG acquired the plant from Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı Holding’s Montenegro-based subsidiary Toscelik Special Steel for €20 million and the plant is now operating under the name of EPCG Zeljezara Niksic.