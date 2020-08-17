Monadelphous signs contract with BHP to upgrade its Western Australia operations

Monday, 17 August 2020 17:51:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian engineering company Monadelphous Group Limited has announced that it has signed construction and maintenance contracts with a value of around $100 million in the resources and energy sectors to upgrade Australian miner BHP’s Port Hedland iron ore facilities in Western Australia.

Accordingly, Monadelphous will refurbish BHP’s Car Dumper No.3 at the Nelson Point terminal at Port Hedland and the maintenance works are expected to be completed this year. The company will also modify BHP’s conveyors and transfer chutes across the Nelson Point and Finucane Island facilities at Port Hedland until the end of 2021. The company will complete the supply and installation of the Jimblebar Transfer Station Project, until the end of this year.

The maintenance works at BHP’s Port Hedland facilities under the scope of BHP’s Pilbara iron ore production expansion plans for the 2020-21 fiscal year will likely hinder iron ore shipments of the company in the rest of this year, as SteelOrbis understands.