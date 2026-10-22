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Moldova's MMZ faces scrap supply risks as environmental permit expires

Thursday, 22 October 2026 13:47:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Moldova's steelmaker MMZ, located in Rîbnița in the Transnistrian region, faces potential disruption to scrap procurement after its waste-management permit expired on October 20, 2026, without renewal, according to local media reports. Customs authorities confirmed that transactions requiring the document would not be authorized without an extension or replacement permit.

New permit awaits environmental checks

MMZ must obtain an integrated environmental permit, with approval dependent on inspections verifying its environmental documentation and operating conditions. The Environmental Agency said another automatic extension was no longer possible. 

Operations continue despite expiry

It was confirmed on October 21 that the plant remained operational. While the expired permit threatens trade operations and feedstock access, an immediate production shutdown has not been confirmed.

Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Moldova Europe Steelmaking 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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