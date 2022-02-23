MOF: China issues more new special bonds, to cut taxes and fees further in 2022

Wednesday, 23 February 2022 11:47:05 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Liu Kun, the Chinese minister of finance, stated at a press conference on February 22 that in mid-December last year, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced that RMB 1.46 trillion ($0.23 trillion) of new special bonds would be issued for 2022 in advance, while in January this year China completed the issuance of new special bonds amounting to RMB 484.4 billion ($76.3 billion), accounting for one third of the quota issued in-advance, which will be used in key fields, including transportation, municipal infrastructure and the construction of low-income housing projects.

Meanwhile, Mr. Liu said China will implement more measures to cut taxes and fees based on the RMB 1.1 trillion tax cut recorded last year, aiming to ease the difficulties of major market players via financing guarantees, loan interest discounts, grants and subsidies.