﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

MOF: China issues more new special bonds, to cut taxes and fees further in 2022

Wednesday, 23 February 2022 11:47:05 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Liu Kun, the Chinese minister of finance, stated at a press conference on February 22 that in mid-December last year, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced that RMB 1.46 trillion ($0.23 trillion) of new special bonds would be issued for 2022 in advance, while in January this year China completed the issuance of new special bonds amounting to RMB 484.4 billion ($76.3 billion), accounting for one third of the quota issued in-advance, which will be used in key fields, including transportation, municipal infrastructure and the construction of low-income housing projects.

Meanwhile, Mr. Liu said China will implement more measures to cut taxes and fees based on the RMB 1.1 trillion tax cut recorded last year, aiming to ease the difficulties of major market players via financing guarantees, loan interest discounts, grants and subsidies.


Tags: Far East  China  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

23 Feb

Angang Group to overhaul 1,780 mm HR line on Feb 22-Mar 8

Most Recent Related Articles

23 Feb

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 4.47% in early Feb, stocks up 23.18%

Most Recent Related Articles

17 Feb

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 33% in Feb 1-13

Most Recent Related Articles

16 Feb

China's steel industry PPI rises by 14.7 percent in January

Most Recent Related Articles

16 Feb

China Coal Energy Company’s coal output up 2.4 percent in January