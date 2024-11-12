MOC: Average steel prices in China up slightly during Oct 28-Nov 3

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the October 28-November 3 period this year the average finished steel prices in China indicated a slight increase.

In the given period, the average prices of hot rolled steel strip, rebar and common steel plate increased by 0.9 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.6 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of smoke-free lump coal declined by 0.1 percent, while the average prices of thermal coal and coking coal rose by 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent week on week, respectively.