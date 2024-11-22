MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Nov 11-17

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the November 11-17 period this year the average finished steel prices in China indicated a slight decrease.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, hot rolled steel strip and high-speed wire rod decreased by 1.0 percent, 1.0 percent and 0.9 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of coking coal declined by 0.8 percent, while the average prices of smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal rose by 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.