MOC: Average steel prices in China fluctuate slightly last week

Wednesday, 27 January 2021 11:46:10 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during last week (January 18-24) the overall average finished steel prices in China fluctuated within a limited range.

In the given week, all the average prices of steel channel, welded steel pipe and steel plate rose by 0.2 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while the average price of hot rolled coil (HRC) declined by 0.1 percent, week on week.

On January 25, Major Chinese steelmaker Baosteel kept its HRC offer prices stable for March delivery.