﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly last week

Tuesday, 03 November 2020 14:35:07 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during last week (October 26-November 1) the overall average finished steel price in China edged up slightly.

In the given week, all the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod, hot rolled coil (HRC) and welded steel pipe edged up by 0.3 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, week on week.

On November 1, Jiangsu-based Shagang Group, China’s largest private steelmaker raised its offer prices for high-speed wire rod and bar-in-coil by RMB 100/mt ($14.9/mt), and increased its offer prices for rebar by RMB 50/mt ($7.45/mt). All prices are on ex-works basis.

 


Tags: Far East  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04  Nov

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports keeps rising, up 2.32 percent
02  Nov

Valin Steel’s net profit up 39.08 percent in Jan-Sept
30  Oct

Baosteel’s net profit down 12.86% in Jan-Sept, crude steel output down 3.85%
29  Oct

FAI in transportation in China up 9.8 percent in Jan-Sept
28  Oct

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly last week