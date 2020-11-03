MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly last week

Tuesday, 03 November 2020 14:35:07 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during last week (October 26-November 1) the overall average finished steel price in China edged up slightly.

In the given week, all the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod, hot rolled coil (HRC) and welded steel pipe edged up by 0.3 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, week on week.

On November 1, Jiangsu-based Shagang Group, China’s largest private steelmaker raised its offer prices for high-speed wire rod and bar-in-coil by RMB 100/mt ($14.9/mt), and increased its offer prices for rebar by RMB 50/mt ($7.45/mt). All prices are on ex-works basis.