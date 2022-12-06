﻿
MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Nov 21-27 

Tuesday, 06 December 2022 11:43:05 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the November 21-27 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China indicated a slight decline.  

In the given period, all the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and common steel plate decreased by 0.5 percent, 0.3 percent and 0.3 percent, week on week, respectively.  

In the same period, the average price of coking coal moved up by 0.6 percent, while the average price of thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal decreased by 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, week on week. 

 


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

