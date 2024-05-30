﻿
MOC: Average steel prices in China up slightly during May 20-26

Thursday, 30 May 2024 10:00:24 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the May 20-26 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China increased slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and hot rolled steel strip increased by 1.3 percent, 1.3 percent and 0.9 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal rose by 1.4 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, while the average price of coking coal remained stable, week on week.


