Wednesday, 03 February 2021 11:03:39 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during last week (January 25-31) the overall average finished steel price in China fluctuated within a limited range.

In the given week, the average prices of steel channels and hot rolled coils (HRC) rose by 0.1 percent, while prices of steel plate declined by 0.1 percent, all week on week.

On February 1, major Chinese steelmaker Shagang Group kept its offer prices of high-speed wire rod, bar-in-coil and rebar stable for February 1-10.