MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly last week

Tuesday, 13 October 2020 12:32:44 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that last week (October 5-11) the overall average finished steel price in China moved on a rebounding trend with some signs of strengthening owing to production restrictions in Tangshan and restocking activity after the long holiday.

In the given week, the average prices of high-speed wire rod, steel plate, welded steel pipe and rebar edged up by 0.3 percent, 0.2 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, week on week.

On October 11, Jiangsu-based Shagang Group, China’s largest private steelmaker, kept its offer prices for high-speed wire rod, bar-in-coil and rebar stable for mid-October (October 11-20). 


Tags: China  Far East


