 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > MOC:...

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly in June 23-29

Monday, 07 July 2025 09:51:37 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the June 23-29 period this year the average finished steel prices in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, medium steel plate and hot rolled steel strip decreased by 0.6 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of smoke-free lump coal and coking coal decreased by 0.5 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while the average price of thermal coal increased by 0.1 percent, week on week.  

$1 = RMB 7.1506


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-China stainless steel prices move sideways

08 Jul | Flats and Slab

S. Korea extends provisional AD duties on stainless steel plate from China

08 Jul | Steel News

Bengang Steel Plates completes trial rolling of 28 mm Q235C steel

08 Jul | Steel News

Chinese domestic steel section prices rebound slightly

07 Jul | Longs and Billet

Silicomanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 28, 2025

07 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Anhui province’s third batch of 537 projects mobilization meeting starts on July 2

07 Jul | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 0.9% in late June, stocks increase

07 Jul | Steel News

Local molybdenum and ferromolybdenum prices in China - week 27, 2025

04 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local pig iron prices in China - week 27, 2025

04 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese chrome ore and ferrochrome prices - week 27, 2025

04 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials