MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly in June 23-29

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the June 23-29 period this year the average finished steel prices in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, medium steel plate and hot rolled steel strip decreased by 0.6 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of smoke-free lump coal and coking coal decreased by 0.5 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while the average price of thermal coal increased by 0.1 percent, week on week.

$1 = RMB 7.1506