MOC: Average rebar prices in China down 1.1 percent in August 18-24 2025

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the August 18-24 period this year the average finished steel prices in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed wire rod, rebar and hot-rolled steel strip decreased by 1.2 percent, 1.1 percent, and 0.6 percent, week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal rose by 1.1 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.