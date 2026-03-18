MOC: Average rebar price in China down 0.1 percent in Mar 2-8, 2026

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the March 2-8 period this year the average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, all the average prices of rebar, hot rolled steel strip and common medium steel plate decreased by 0.1 percent, all week on week.

In the same period, the average price of thermal coal rose by 0.1 percent, the average price of coking coal decreased by 0.1 percent, while the average price of smoke-free lump coal remained stable, week on week.