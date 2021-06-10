Mining investments in Peru decline in January-April

Thursday, 10 June 2021 09:26:03 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mining investments in Peru in the January-April period fell 1.2 percent, year-over-year, according to data released by the ministry of mines and energy, Minem.

Minem said mining investments in Peru in the four-month period reached $1.29 billion, down from $1.31 billion in 2020.

Investments in beneficiation plants and mining equipment in the January-April period dropped 21.9 percent, and 33.3 percent, both on a year-over-year basis. On the other hand, investments in exploration and infrastructure in the January-April period grew 9.1 percent, and 16.6 percent, also year-over-year.