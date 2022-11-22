﻿
Minera Autlan to invest $50 million in new EAF

Tuesday, 22 November 2022 22:24:52 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Mexico’s Minera Autlan , the largest producer of manganese and ferroalloys in Central and North America, will invest $50 million for the construction of a new electric arc furnace (EAF), according to a report from local press citing Jose Antonio Rivero Larrea, president and founder of the business.

The investment project will be voted on at the next shareholders' meeting, although Rivera Larrea owns 82 percent of the company's shares. At the moment, the location of the project has not been disclosed.

The new furnace will have a capacity of 30,000 tons of ferroalloys per year. The company’s Tamos, Veracruz plant currently has five electric arc furnaces.


