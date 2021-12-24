Mileage of rail traffic in Chengdu and Chongqing to reach 10,000 km by 2025

Friday, 24 December 2021 11:49:10 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) issued the multi-level rail transit planning for double cities economic circle of Chengdu-Chongqing region, targeting to stimulate the economic development of those two cities.

Accordingly, by the year of 2025, the total mileage of rail traffic of Chengdu and Chongqing will reach 10,000 km, including 9,000 km of railway, covering cities with the population of more than 200,000 citizens and forming the one-hour commuting circle in two cities.