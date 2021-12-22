﻿
English
MIIT: China to expand consumption of green vehicles, building materials, home appliances

Wednesday, 22 December 2021 14:19:46 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has stated at a national conference on industry and information that China will boost the industrial economy, accelerate innovation breakthroughs in key fields, make industrial and supply chains more resilient, increase the support for small and medium-sized enterprises, improve the supply of information and communication services, promote digital transformation and development of the manufacturing industry and implement a carbon peak campaign in the industrial sector to ensure green development of the industry.

Accordingly, China will expand its consumption of new energy vehicles, green smart home appliances and green building materials, the MIIT said. 


Tags: China  Far East  |  similar articles »


